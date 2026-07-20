374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

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Members from the U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing leadership speak with Mizuho Town civic leaders during a meeting at the Mizuho Town Office, Japan, July 16, 2026. The engagement fostered continued cooperation between U.S. servicemembers and the local Japanese community representatives through discussions centered on community partnerships and shared priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)