374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

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Hirotaka Hashimoto, Hamura City mayor, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during a meeting at the Hamura City Office, Japan, July 16, 2026. The meeting provided an opportunity where U.S. military leaders and local Japanese civic leaders discussed shared priorities and strengthened mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)