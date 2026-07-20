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    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders [Image 4 of 8]

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    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Hirotaka Hashimoto, Hamura City mayor, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during a meeting at the Hamura City Office, Japan, July 16, 2026. The meeting provided an opportunity where U.S. military leaders and local Japanese civic leaders discussed shared priorities and strengthened mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9821581
    VIRIN: 260716-F-MU556-1156
    Resolution: 4872x3242
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

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    Allies and Partners, Tour, Engagement, Yokota, 374th AW

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