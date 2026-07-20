374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

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From left, Hiroko Kobayashi, Hamura City vice mayor; U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander; Hirotaka Hashimoto, Hamura City mayor; and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Hays, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, poses for a photo at the Hamura City Office, Japan, July 16, 2026. The engagement fostered continued cooperation between U.S. servicemembers and the local Japanese community representatives through discussions centered on community partnerships and shared priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)