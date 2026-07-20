Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Chilean Minister of National Defense Fernando Barros, right, release flowers into the wishing well at the USS Arizona Memorial during Barros’ visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 15, 2026. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)