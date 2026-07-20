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    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 6 of 10]

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    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Chilean Minister of National Defense Fernando Barros lays a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial during his visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 15, 2026. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 21:19
    Photo ID: 9821567
    VIRIN: 260715-N-UL352-1126
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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    MINDEF
    COMPACFLT
    PACFLT
    Chilean
    Hawaii
    Pearl Harbor

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