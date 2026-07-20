Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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Chilean Minister of National Defense Fernando Barros lays a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial during his visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 15, 2026. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)