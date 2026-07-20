Chilean Minister of National Defense Fernando Barros lays a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial during his visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 15, 2026. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 21:19
|Photo ID:
|9821569
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-UL352-1159
|Resolution:
|7612x5437
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.