Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Chilean Minister of National Defense Fernando Barros, right, prepare to lay a wreath during a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial during Barros’ visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 15, 2026. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)