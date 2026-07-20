Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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From left to right: Chilean Undersecretary of Defense Rodrigo Álvarez, Minister of National Defense Fernando Barros, and U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tour the USS Arizona Memorial during Barros’ visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 15, 2026. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)