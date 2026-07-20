U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, gives a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial to Chilean Minister of National Defense Fernando Barros, center, and Undersecretary of Defense Rodrigo Álvarez, left, during their visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 15, 2026. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 21:19
|Photo ID:
|9821562
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-UL352-1060
|Resolution:
|7603x5431
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chile Minister of Defense Tours USS Arizona Memorial with Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.