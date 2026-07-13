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    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 19]

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    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Capt. Patrick Sullivan, the commanding officer of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, presents a frocking certificate to Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colten Bradley during a frocking ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay, July 16, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 08:16
    Photo ID: 9818857
    VIRIN: 260716-N-RT401-1137
    Resolution: 2485x1657
    Size: 904.66 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Kaleb Shultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
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    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
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