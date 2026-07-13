Capt. Patrick Sullivan, the commanding officer of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, addresses the crew during an all-hands call in the ship’s hangar, July 16, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9818851
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-EU502-1338
|Resolution:
|2448x1632
|Size:
|1018.52 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Kaleb Shultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.