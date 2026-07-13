Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

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Newly-frocked 2nd class petty officers stand in formation during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay of forward-deployed America-Class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 16, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)