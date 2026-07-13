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    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 19]

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    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors stand in formation during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay of forward-deployed America-Class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 16, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Reese Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 08:16
    Photo ID: 9818852
    VIRIN: 260716-N-RT401-1111
    Resolution: 3821x2547
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 19 of 19], by SN Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

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    Tripoli

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