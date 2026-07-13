Frocking Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

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Capt. Patrick Sullivan, the commanding officer of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, presents a frocking certificate to Fire Controlman 2nd Class Arthur Demps during a frocking ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay, July 16, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Reese Mitchell Taylor)