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    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission [Image 19 of 19]

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    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke  

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jeremey Smith, a cargo specialist with the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, runs communication operations in the tactical operation center of the central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 01:52
    Photo ID: 9818184
    VIRIN: 260716-A-TQ452-1121
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission

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    79thTSC
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