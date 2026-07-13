Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jeremey Smith, a cargo specialist with the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, runs communication operations in the tactical operation center of the central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)