U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Alvaro Cortez, cargo specialist with the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, uses a 10k All Terrain Lifter Army System at the central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9818172
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-TQ452-1063
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.