Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission

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U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Quoc Nguyen, a motor transport operator with the 711th Transportation Company, Sgt. Shaheen Khan, a human resources specialist with the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, and Spc. Pedro Infantes, a motor transport operator with the 711th TC, pull security at the central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)