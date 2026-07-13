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    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission [Image 16 of 19]

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    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke  

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers run a central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 01:52
    Photo ID: 9818181
    VIRIN: 260716-A-TQ452-1101
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission
    Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission

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    USArmyReserve
    79thTSC
    BoldEagle26

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