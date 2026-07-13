Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission

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A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 459th Transportation Company serves as a ground guide at the central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)