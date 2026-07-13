U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers run a central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heath Doppke)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9818171
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-TQ452-1053
|Resolution:
|5291x3527
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Bold Eagle: From Yard to Mission [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.