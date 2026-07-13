Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta

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Civilians on Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in the annual John D. Kaupiko canoe Regatta at MCBH, July 12, 2026. The annual John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta celebrates Hawaiian culture, traditional watercraft skills and partnerships between the military and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)