Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta

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Mexican marines with 2nd Marine Infantry Amphibious Battalion attending Rim of the Pacific 2026, pose for a photo during the annual John D. Kaupiko canoe Regatta at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 12, 2026. The annual John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta celebrates Hawaiian culture, traditional watercraft skills and partnerships between the military and local community. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)