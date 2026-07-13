Civilians on Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in the annual John D. Kaupiko canoe Regatta at MCBH, July 12, 2026. The annual John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta celebrates Hawaiian culture, traditional watercraft skills and partnerships between the military and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9817984
|VIRIN:
|260714-M-RU115-1155
|Resolution:
|5672x3348
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.