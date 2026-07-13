Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, makes opening remarks during the John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta at MCBH, July 12, 2026. The annual John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta celebrates Hawaiian culture, traditional watercraft skills and partnerships between the military and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)