Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta

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U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Forces, Pacific band perform in the John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 12, 2026. The annual John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta celebrates Hawaiian culture, traditional watercraft skills and partnerships between the military and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)