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    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta [Image 6 of 12]

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    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Frederick Kozak, a vocalist with the Marine Corps Forces, Pacific band, performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 12, 2026. The annual John D. Kaupiko memorial Regatta celebrates Hawaiian culture, traditional watercraft skills and partnerships between the military and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9817988
    VIRIN: 260714-M-RU115-1160
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Alana Smallwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta
    Paddle Ups!: 2026 John D. Kaupiko Memorial Canoe Regatta

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    Regatta
    MCBH
    Hawaii

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