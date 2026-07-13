Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash

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Volunteers help military families pick first day of school outfits during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. By helping families prepare for the school year, the bash supported resilience and readiness, enforcing Luke AFB's mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)