Volunteers help military families pick first day of school outfits during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. By helping families prepare for the school year, the bash supported resilience and readiness, enforcing Luke AFB's mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9817942
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-CQ970-1042
|Resolution:
|5795x3622
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.