Volunteers assist a military family during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. Preparing military families for the school year helped to build a foundation for success at home, allowing Airmen to remain focused on the mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9817940
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-CQ970-1024
|Resolution:
|5789x3852
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.