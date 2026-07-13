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    Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash [Image 5 of 7]

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    Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A military family collects school supplies during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. Hosted by the Luke Air Force Base 56th Fighter Wing chaplain corps, the event also connected Airmen and their families with year-round resources to strengthen resilience, provide support and foster a strong military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 19:12
    Photo ID: 9817941
    VIRIN: 260714-F-CQ970-1030
    Resolution: 4115x3292
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash
    Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash

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