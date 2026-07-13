Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash

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A military family collects school supplies during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. Hosted by the Luke Air Force Base 56th Fighter Wing chaplain corps, the event also connected Airmen and their families with year-round resources to strengthen resilience, provide support and foster a strong military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)