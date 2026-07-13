U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Swertfager, a 56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance specialist, looks at chapel and community-based resources during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The bash brought together organizations from across the base and local community to foster connected community through strengthening resilience and providing support resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9817938
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-CQ970-1017
|Resolution:
|5666x3770
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.