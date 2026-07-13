Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Swertfager, a 56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance specialist, looks at chapel and community-based resources during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The bash brought together organizations from across the base and local community to foster connected community through strengthening resilience and providing support resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)