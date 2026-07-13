A volunteer helps a military family pick a pair of shoes during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The event strengthened resilience and readiness by providing resources for a successful school year to Airmen and families allowing service members to focus on the mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9817936
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-CQ970-1007
|Resolution:
|5043x3355
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.