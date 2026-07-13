Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash

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A volunteer helps a military family pick a pair of shoes during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The event strengthened resilience and readiness by providing resources for a successful school year to Airmen and families allowing service members to focus on the mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)