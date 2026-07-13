Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash

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U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Alexander En, a 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight commander, helps pick out school supplies during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The bash helped enforce Luke AFB's mission by offering service members peace of mind by knowing their families are supported at installations across the globe allowing Airmen to dominate tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)