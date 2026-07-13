U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Alexander En, a 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight commander, helps pick out school supplies during the Back to School Bash held at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The bash helped enforce Luke AFB's mission by offering service members peace of mind by knowing their families are supported at installations across the globe allowing Airmen to dominate tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9817937
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-CQ970-1014
|Resolution:
|5554x3695
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke AFB Chapel Hosts Back to School Bash [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.