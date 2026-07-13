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    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation [Image 12 of 12]

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    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    A U.S. Marine with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion is greeted by a guest after a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 17, 2026. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9817783
    VIRIN: 260717-M-AG307-1235
    Resolution: 6593x4397
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation

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    1st Recruit Training Battalion
    MCRDSD
    Marines
    Graduation
    Bravo Company

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