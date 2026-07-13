U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion gather together after their graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 17, 2026. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9817782
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-AG307-1231
|Resolution:
|4392x2929
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.