Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation

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U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion gather together after their graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 17, 2026. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)