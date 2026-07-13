U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region march on the colors during a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 17, 2026. The morning colors ceremony is conducted to formally raise our nation’s flag and provide a moment to reflect on its meaning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9817774
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-AG307-1038
|Resolution:
|5793x3864
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.