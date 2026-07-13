Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Genaro Sepulveda, left, a combat graphics specialist and mascot handler with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and Lance Cpl. Bruno, the MCRD San Diego and Western Recruiting Region mascot, salute the commanding officer during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 17, 2026. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)