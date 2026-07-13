U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion retire the guidons during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 17, 2026. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9817780
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-AG307-1215
|Resolution:
|6138x4094
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.