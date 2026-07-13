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    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation [Image 1 of 12]

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    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego, Headquarters and Service Battalion perform during a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 17, 2026. The morning colors ceremony is conducted to formally raise our nation’s flag and provide a moment to reflect on its meaning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9817772
    VIRIN: 260717-M-AG307-1006
    Resolution: 6402x4270
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation
    Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation

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    1st Recruit Training Battalion
    MCRDSD
    Marines
    Graduation
    Bravo Company

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