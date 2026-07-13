Morning Colors and Bravo Company Graduation

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U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego, Headquarters and Service Battalion perform during a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 17, 2026. The morning colors ceremony is conducted to formally raise our nation’s flag and provide a moment to reflect on its meaning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)