U.S. Army Appreciation Night at Norfolk Tides

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JB, the Joint Base Langley-Eustis mascot, and Norfolk Tides’ Army Appreciation Night participants stand for the national anthem at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, July 10, 2026. The Norfolk Tides host Army Appreciation Night to honor the commitment and sacrifices of Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)