U.S. Army Appreciation Night at Norfolk Tides

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U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roper, 733d Mission Support Group commander, administers the oath of enlistment to new recruits during the Norfolk Tides’ Army Appreciation Night baseball game at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, July 10, 2026. The Norfolk Tides hosts Army Appreciation Night to honor the commitment and sacrifices of Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)