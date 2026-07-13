U.S. Army Appreciation Night at Norfolk Tides

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JB, the Joint Base Langley-Eustis mascot, poses with Rip Tide and Triton, the Norfolk Tides’ mascots, during the Norfolk Tides’ Army Appreciation Night baseball game at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, July 10, 2026. The mascots entertained the audience during the annual Army Appreciation Night baseball game, which aims to honor service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)