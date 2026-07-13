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    U.S. Army Appreciation Night at Norfolk Tides [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Army Appreciation Night at Norfolk Tides

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 128th Aviation Brigade color guard presents the colors during the Norfolk Tides’ Army Appreciation Night baseball game at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, July 10, 2026. Spectators gathered at the stadium to show appreciation to Soldiers and their families while watching the baseball game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9816425
    VIRIN: 260710-F-AT808-1020
    Resolution: 4825x3192
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Appreciation Night at Norfolk Tides [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfolk Tides baseball game
    JBLE
    baseball
    Army

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