U.S. Army Appreciation Night at Norfolk Tides

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The 128th Aviation Brigade color guard presents the colors during the Norfolk Tides’ Army Appreciation Night baseball game at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, July 10, 2026. Spectators gathered at the stadium to show appreciation to Soldiers and their families while watching the baseball game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)