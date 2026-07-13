U.S. Army Appreciation Night at Norfolk Tides

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Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Victor Trinidad sings “The Army Song” during the Norfolk Tides’ Army Appreciation Night baseball game at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, July 10, 2026. The Norfolk Tides hosts multiple events during the year to pay tribute to service members for their dedication and service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)