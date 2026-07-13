Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Eisenhour, Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC) readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, interacts with a child during the Hearts Apart Deployed Families Dinner at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2026. The event provided opportunities for deployed service members’ families to connect with resources, support services and one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)