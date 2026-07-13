Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Eisenhour, Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC) readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks with a spouse and her daughter during the Hearts Apart Deployed Families Dinner at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2026. The Hearts Apart program, hosted by the M&FRC, provides deployed service members’ families with information, resources, and opportunities to build connections and resilience throughout periods of separation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)