Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

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Chanie Landrum, Key Support Liaison program manager and community readiness consultant of the Military And Family Readiness Center (M&FRC), poses for a portrait at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 24, 2026. Through education, advocacy, and support services, the M&FRC connects members of the Joint Base Charleston community with resources that promote personal and family readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)