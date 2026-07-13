Chanie Landrum, Key Support Liaison program manager and community readiness consultant of the Military And Family Readiness Center (M&FRC), poses for a portrait at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 24, 2026. Through education, advocacy, and support services, the M&FRC connects members of the Joint Base Charleston community with resources that promote personal and family readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 07:59
|Photo ID:
|9813629
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-RU950-1004
|Resolution:
|7920x5280
|Size:
|12.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amori Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
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