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    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston [Image 1 of 5]

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    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Chanie Landrum, Key Support Liaison program manager and community readiness consultant of the Military And Family Readiness Center (M&FRC), poses for a portrait at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 24, 2026. Through education, advocacy, and support services, the M&FRC connects members of the Joint Base Charleston community with resources that promote personal and family readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9813629
    VIRIN: 260624-F-RU950-1004
    Resolution: 7920x5280
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amori Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

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    Military and Family Readiness Center
    Key Support Liaison

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