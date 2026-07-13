Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

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Informational brochures and resource materials for family support, deployment, and remote tour childcare programs are displayed during the Hearts Apart Deployed Families Dinner at the Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC) at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2026. The M&FRC connects members of the Joint Base Charleston community with programs, information, and support services that strengthen personal and family readiness throughout the military lifecycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)