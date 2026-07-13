Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

Photo By Airman 1st Class Amori Greer | Chanie Landrum, Key Support Liaison program manager and community readiness consultant of the Military And Family Readiness Center (M&FRC), poses for a portrait at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 24, 2026. Through education, advocacy, and support services, the M&FRC connects members of the Joint Base Charleston community with resources that promote personal and family readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — During deployments, spouses often become the steady anchor on the home front, managing daily responsibilities, milestones and challenges while their loved ones serve downrange. At Joint Base Charleston, there are many resources and programs in place to ensure they are not carrying that responsibility alone.

Behind that effort is the 628th Force Support Squadron’s Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC), a team that connects service members, spouses, dependents, retirees and Department of War civilians with resources designed to strengthen resilience during the entire deployment cycle.

“The unwavering support of dependents is what keeps many of us in the fight,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Eisenhower, M&FRC readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. “When a service member is deployed downrange or operating in an austere environment, they must be 100% focused on their duties.”

The M&FRC supports military families of deployed members with programs that build connection, readiness and resilience. Hearts Apart dinners and Operation Connect & Coffee provides spouses and dependents with opportunities to build community.

Meanwhile, deployment support services such as financial counseling, transition assistance, employment support, relocation assistance and education resources help families stay prepared during separations and maintain readiness while loved ones are away.

To ensure the families get the assistance needed, M&FRC partners with installation organizations, including the Chapel, Military and Family Life Counselors, Key Support Liaisons, Navy Family Ombudsman Program, Integrated Resilience Office, Family Child Care, Child and Youth Programs, Exceptional Family Member Program, School Liaison and other support agencies.

Key Support Liaisons keep families informed and connected during deployments by sharing information, promoting events and linking spouses to installation resources. While they do not provide counseling, they serve as a direct connection point between families and units.

“If I could speak on behalf of the program, I’d encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to get connected,” said Chanie Landrum, Key Support Liaison program manager and community readiness consultant. “A lot of what we see comes from isolation and not feeling connected. We want to help fill that gap and be a primary resource.”

Those interested in becoming a liaison can coordinate through their unit first sergeant to complete required training.

The Joint Base Charleston Chapel provides confidential spiritual and counseling support to service members and families, with chaplains available through walk-in services, unit coordination and on-call assistance. Chapel programs also include relationship enrichment, resiliency initiatives and community engagement events and are open to all service members and families regardless of religious affiliation.

“Often, I say the three F’s: faith, family and friendships,” said Maj. Jeremy Coenen, Joint Base Charleston deputy chaplain. “Those things help people remain grounded and strengthen both personal resilience and mission effectiveness.”

When spouses and families know where to go for help and how to access it, they are better equipped to navigate deployment with confidence and connection.

For more information about deployment support resources and family readiness programs, service members and families can contact the M&FRC at 843-963-8883, visit https://jbcmfr.com/ or speak with their unit leadership, first sergeant, Key Support Liaison, chaplain or other helping agencies for assistance and referrals.