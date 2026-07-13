Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

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U.S. Air Force Col. K. Michael Shirley II, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, attends the Hearts Apart Deployed Families Dinner at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2026. The Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC) strengthens mission readiness by delivering programs and services that promote resilience, self-sufficiency and family readiness across the Joint Base Charleston community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)