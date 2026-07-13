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    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston [Image 4 of 5]

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    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. K. Michael Shirley II, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, attends the Hearts Apart Deployed Families Dinner at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 25, 2026. The Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC) strengthens mission readiness by delivering programs and services that promote resilience, self-sufficiency and family readiness across the Joint Base Charleston community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9813647
    VIRIN: 260625-F-RU950-1033
    Resolution: 6168x4112
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amori Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston
    Supporting families through every phase of deployment at Joint Base Charleston

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    Military and Family Readiness Center

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