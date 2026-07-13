U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Buar Reh, assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, demonstrates how to heat up a Meal, Ready-To-Eat to participants of an Estonian Defence League youth camp at Läsna Community Center in Läsna, Estonia, July 10, 2026. Participants sampled U.S. military field rations while learning about Soldiers' daily lives, equipment and experiences serving in the U.S. military. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)